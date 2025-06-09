Home from home! The cruise ship where you can own an apartment docks in Palma

The cruise ship, which you can live aboard while you visit the four corners of the world, docked in Palma this morning.

MS The World is a private residential cruise ship operated like a condominium complex, with large apartments that can be purchased. The residents, from many countries, can live onboard as it travels. Some choose to live onboard full-time while others visit periodically.

The World is registered in The Bahamas and has a gross tonnage of 43,188. It is 196.35 metres long, 29.8 metres wide, and has a 6.7-metre draft, 12 decks, and a maximum speed of 18.5 knots . The crew numbers approximately 280.

It has a large lobby, deli and grocery store, a boutique, fitness centre, billiard room, golf simulator and putting greens, tennis court, jogging track, spa, swimming pool, and cocktail lounges.

There are six restaurants for dining that supplement the kitchens or kitchenettes in most of the residences. For on-board entertainment there are a movie theatre, library and music performances. In addition to shore excursions, various classes have been offered on board.