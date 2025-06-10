Town hall reckons there are around 600 people living in Palma's shanty settlements

A census is being carried out

Shanty settlement in Palma, Mallorca

Settlement in Son Rossinyol by the Soller Railway track | Photo: Fernando Fernández

Palma10/06/2025
During his speech for the State of the City debate on Monday, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, said the town hall has identified approximately 600 people living in various shanty settlements scattered throughout the city. In referring to the census that is being conducted, the mayor said: "Only with objective data can we address this problem and be effective in responding."

He explained that the census is looking to identify all settlements and "the personal situation of each of them". Although he didn't refer specifically to the old prison, around 150 people are believed to still be living there. This is despite eviction notices having been issued; the town hall has a housing project in mind for the site.

There has also been an analysis of motorhome settlements, Martínez noting that 156 vehicles have been counted in places such as the Son Hugo car park and Ciudad Jardín.

The mayor went on to say that the short-stay shelter service will be increased by 30 places and there is to be project focused on homeless women and vulnerable single mothers at the former La Balanguera adult education centre.

Is 600 a realistic figure? There are now various settlements. One of the longest-established, other than the former prison, is under the bridge at the Sa Riera Park. The most striking is now by the Son Serra Parera Park and the one-time Riskal entertainment centre. Others are in different locations by the Via Cintura, such as the settlement near the Germans Escalas sports centre.

The Can Valero, Son Castelló and Son Rossinyol industrial estates all have settlements. Then there are those in the Can Pastilla area, while the airport continues to attract the homeless regardless of efforts made by the management to prevent them from gaining access.

