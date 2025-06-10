British tourist arrested in Magalluf for attacking his girlfriend

A 25-year-old British tourist was arrested in Magaluf in the early hours of Monday morning, having assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend and a woman who intervened to stop him.

The incident occurred around 3.40am on C. Martín Ros García Street. Two women saw him hit his girlfriend on the head. One was attacked when they stood between the couple.

The Guardia Civil located the couple at a hotel on C. Torrenova. He said they had had an argument. She denied the assault and explained that blood on her arm had already been there. She didn't file a complaint and told officers that she had no one else on the island and that her parents didn't know she was on holiday in Mallorca with her boyfriend.

She was taken to a medical centre for examination of a bruise on her forehead and blood stains on one arm.

The woman who had been hit did file a complaint. He was arrested and appeared in court later on Monday. He was released. The couple arrived in Mallorca on Saturday and are due to return to the UK on Thursday.