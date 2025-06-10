Game of Thrones star visits Can Prunera in Soller

Game of Thrones star, Jack Gleeson, visited Can Prunera, the Art Nouveau house and museum in Soller over the weekend. He said that he was very much impressed by the cultural centre indicating that it was an "oasis of peace" in a busy town.

The leading Irish actor said that he was amazed by the beauty of the museum and the new cultural project which is underway at the moment.

Jack Gleeson (born 20 May 1992) is best known for his role as Joffrey Baratheon on the HBO television series Game of Thrones (2011–2014). Following this role, Gleeson took a hiatus from acting, but has since taken part in independent theatre and the 2020 BBC miniseries Out of Her Mind. He appeared in the Irish thriller film In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

He said that he had taken inspìration from Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of Commodus in Gladiator (2000) as an influence on his performance in Game of Thrones.