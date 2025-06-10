Britons warned to go easy on the beer in the holiday heat

Summer has kicked in and temperatures across large parts of Spain and the Balearics are higher than usual and HNS UK was warned UK tourists in Spain “don’t drink beer” ahead of sweltering highs.

The NHS states:

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical help if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

The signs of heat exhaustion include: tiredness

dizziness

headache

feeling sick or being sick

excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin colour can be harder to see on brown and black skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or heartbeat

a high temperature

being very thirsty

weakness

The symptoms of heat exhaustion are often the same in adults and children, although children may become irritable too. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and given fluids.

Things you can do to cool someone down

If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these 4 steps:

Move them to a cool place.

Remove all unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks.

Get them to drink a sports or rehydration drink, or cool water.

Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs, wrapped in a cloth and put under the armpits or on the neck are good too.

Stay with them until they’re better.

They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.

There’s a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather or exercise.

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke:

drink more cold drinks, especially if you’re active or exercising

wear light-coloured, loose clothing

avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

avoid excess alcohol

avoid extreme exercise

if you’re inside on a very hot day, close curtains, close windows if it’s hotter outside than in your home and turn off electrical equipment and lights that get hot

This will also prevent dehydration and help your body keep itself cool. Children, older people and people with long-term health conditions (such as diabetes or heart problems) are more at risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.