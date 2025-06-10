Britons warned to go easy on the beer in the holiday heat

Summer has kicked in and temperatures across large parts of Spain and the Balearics are higher than usual and HNS UK was warned UK tourists in Spain “don’t drink beer” ahead of sweltering highs.
The NHS states:
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical help if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion
The signs of heat exhaustion include: tiredness
dizziness
headache
feeling sick or being sick
excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin colour can be harder to see on brown and black skin
cramps in the arms, legs and stomach
fast breathing or heartbeat
a high temperature
being very thirsty
weakness
The symptoms of heat exhaustion are often the same in adults and children, although children may become irritable too. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and given fluids.
Things you can do to cool someone down
If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these 4 steps:
Move them to a cool place.
Remove all unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks.
Get them to drink a sports or rehydration drink, or cool water.
Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs, wrapped in a cloth and put under the armpits or on the neck are good too.
Stay with them until they’re better.
They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.
There’s a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather or exercise.
To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke:
drink more cold drinks, especially if you’re active or exercising
wear light-coloured, loose clothing
avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm
avoid excess alcohol
avoid extreme exercise
if you’re inside on a very hot day, close curtains, close windows if it’s hotter outside than in your home and turn off electrical equipment and lights that get hot
This will also prevent dehydration and help your body keep itself cool. Children, older people and people with long-term health conditions (such as diabetes or heart problems) are more at risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
Visiting Palma Nova last week I was amazed at how many holidaymakers were taking full mid-day sun without any sign of protection or cover. Some already red and burnt; others about to become so. On the beach and off. Tattoos galore, "pregnant" bloated bellies aplenty and the places offering food you can eat with your hands the most popular. If it's true that we're being visited by aliens from another planet I don't think they're going to stay too long!