Balearic government respects demonstration against touristification: blames former government

The Balearic Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport has expressed his ‘utmost respect’ for the demonstration called for this Sunday in Palma against touristification, which, in his opinion, is against the policies of the previous government.

This was stated by the minister on Tuesday during the government’s question time in response to criticism from the socialist Carles Bona, who accused the government of ‘only thinking about speculation and forgetting about the dignified life of residents’.

‘We are moving towards less saturation,’ said Bauzà, adding that it is a long road ahead. He also reiterated the government’s ‘proud and unapologetic’ support for the tourism sector. He said that the PSIB Socialists ‘criminalises tourist activity every day’ and, in this regard, he called on them to ‘stop playing politics and stop gambling with the future of the Balearics and its people’. ‘From “party boats” to “party beaches”,’ said the socialist, criticising the beach bar set up on Es Carbó beach last Sunday.

Far-right Vox MP María José Verdú referred to crimes committed against tourists which, she claimed, are taking place in certain tourist areas and are having a ‘massive’ impact on tourism, linking them to immigration. In response, the Minister for Tourism denied that there is a ‘direct link’ between immigration and violence against tourists.

‘If there is one thing we are proud of, it is the perception of high security offered by these islands,’ said Bauzà, while insisting on the demand for an increase in the island allowance and more law enforcement personnel. Finally, he thanked ‘the legal immigrant population who comply with all aspects of the law and are exemplary workers and citizens, and who are vital to providing a quality service within the main industry’.