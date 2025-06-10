Massive summer security deployment across Spain

The National Police and the Guardia Civil will reinforce their ranks with 4,002 officers in the nine autonomous regions with the highest tourist influx this summer, with a special focus on ports, airports, stations, beaches, hotels and campsites.

The Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday the traditional summer operation following its approval by the Council of Ministers, which will increase police presence in Andalusia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Madrid and Murcia.

In addition, the initiative also includes various special measures organised by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), Operation Paso del Estrecho coordinated by the Directorate General of Civil Protection and Emergencies, and various immigration-related actions.

The State Security Secretariat’s summer operation will begin on 1 July and end on 31 August, except in the Balearic Islands, where it will continue until 30 September. In the nine communities where this plan will operate, the National Police will have 1,577 additional officers, who will join the 22,538 officers already assigned to their Public Safety units, bringing the total number of national police officers to 24,115.

In the case of the Guardia Civil, the reinforcement amounts to 2,425 officers, which, added to the 29,796 officers already assigned to its Citizen Security units, brings the total to 32,221 Guardia Civil officers. The reinforcements planned for both forces come from specialised air units (helicopters and drones), dog handlers, underground units, mobile brigades and cavalry, together with the promotion of trainee officers from the National Police Academy in Ávila and the Guardia Civil Academy in Baeza.

In addition to this police deployment, the National Police and Guardia Civil will reinforce surveillance of the Camino de Santiago with cavalry units and ten Mobile Pilgrim Assistance Offices (OMAP).

The Interior Ministry points out that Operation Summer is a response to Spain’s status as one of the world’s most important tourist destinations.

According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), in the first quarter of 2025, the number of international tourists increased by 5.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, exceeding 17.1 million tourists, a figure that confirms the upward trend of recent years.