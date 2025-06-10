Magalluf for all / Be responsible: New campaign launched by Calvia council and British Embassy

Calvià Town Hall and the British Embassy in Spain renewed their commitment in favour of safe tourism this morning and went one step further for this season. Both institutions have presented their civic and responsible tourism campaigns in a meeting held at the Calvia Town Hall. The campaigns will be visible on social media networks in Britain and physically on billboards in the municipality, especially in the Magalluf area.

The Calvià campaign has the slogan Magalluf for all / Be responsible. It joins Stick with your Mates - promoted by the consular body and which stresses the importance of not leaving fellow travellers alone, reinforcing the idea of helping each other. The Mayor of Calvià and officials from the British Embassy in Madrid and the British Consulate in Palma have stressed the importance of prevention and responsibility so that British visitors to our tourist destinations can enjoy a summer without incidents or serious accidents.

The meeting was attended by: Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià; Sarah Cowley, Minister Counsellor at the British Embassy in Madrid; Randy Valbuena, British Vice Consul in the Balearic Islands; Lucy Gorman, Director of Consular Services in Spain; and Elisa Monserrat, Deputy Mayor of Tourism of Calvià. After the institutional office, they met with representatives of the tourism sector.

Amengual pointed out that ‘the combined campaigns are working in Calvià, and we see the transformation of Magalluf, which is evident’. For her part, Lucy Gorman welcomed the collaboration: ‘young people should take care of each other, the two campaigns are along the same lines and it is something we are very happy about’.

Sarah Cowley said that ‘Calvià and the Balearic Islands have been a favourite destination for the British for decades, and it's no wonder. The campaign seeks to highlight that to have the best experience in this welcoming land it is essential that visitors stay with their companions and look after each other’. ‘With actions such as agreeing a meeting point before departure or sharing a live location, the chances of something going wrong are drastically reduced,’ she concluded.