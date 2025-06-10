Family asking for help in finding couple missing at sea off Mallorca

Around 6pm on Monday, a boat was found adrift about a mile off Dragonera. The owners of 'Zaragall' are Juan Herrera, 67, a retired Calvia police officer, and Angelita Silva de Souza, 57.

Their family says that all personal belongings were found inside the boat. There were no signs of theft or of violence. The boat was not anchored, which leads them to believe it was swept away by currents or that there was some sort of an emergency.

The Maritime Safety Agency, the Guardia Civil (including the force's diving unit) and the Red Cross have all been involved in the search to locate the missing couple. A helicopter has been deployed. They have been concentrating on the Calvia and Andratx coasts, the boat having left Port Adriano on Saturday.

The alarm was first raised on Monday when Angelita's employer reported that she hadn't arrived for work and couldn't be contacted.

Juan is said to have extensive sailing experience, and Angelita is described as an excellent swimmer. The family trusts they may be alive in some rocky area or hard-to-reach cove between Calvia and the Tramuntana Mountains and is asking the public for help in locating them.

A report on Tuesday afternoon that the couple had been found dead was denied by investigators.