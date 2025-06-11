Life jacket and lifebuoy were not on missing couple's boat

The boat was located off Dragonera on Monday

Guardia Civil with a boat found drifting in Mallorca

Guardia Civil with the boat in Sant Elm on Tuesday | Photo: Cati Cladera (Efe)

Andrew EdeAndratx11/06/2025 08:07
It has been confirmed that a life jacket and a lifebuoy were missing from the boat that was found adrift near Dragonera on Monday.

The couple who were on board the 'Zaragall', Juan Herrera and Angelita Silva de Souza, are themselves missing. It was Angelita's son, Alan Krell de Souza, who found the boat. He had been unable to contact his mother and learned that she had not turned up for work on Monday; a missing person's report was filed with the Guardia Civil.

The boat left Port Adriano late on Saturday afternoon. The couple had apparently planned a fishing trip. Other than the missing life jacket and lifebuoy, personal belongings were found on the boat. These included the couple's phones.

While the search continues to find Juan and Angelita, Guardia Civil investigators are attempting to piece together what may have happened. One possibility they are considering is that Juan had suddenly been taken ill and had fallen into the sea and that Angelita had tried to save him.

Relatives remain hopeful they will be found alive, believing they may be in a hard-to-access cove on the coast between Calvia and the Tramuntana Mountains.

