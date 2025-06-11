Body found in the area where boat was found adrift off Mallorca

An underwater robot was brought in on Wednesday

Guardia Civil maritime officers in Mallorca

Guardia Civil boats and helicopter have been used in the search for the missing couple | Photo: Michel's

The Guardia Civil report having found the body of a man at a depth of 90 metres off Dragonera.

Around 4pm, the body was taken to the Santa Ponsa Yacht Club, where fingerprints will be taken in order to try and identify the man.

Investigators have not confirmed that this is the body of Juan Herrera, who along with his partner Angelita Silva de Souza had been on board the boat Zaragall that was found adrift near Dragonera on Monday.

Rescue teams have also found the body of a migrant on the coast.

On Wednesday, a Guardia Civil underwater robot was brought in to help in the search for the missing couple.

Guardia Civil divers and a helicopter have been involved in the search as well as boats from the Maritime Safety Agency.

