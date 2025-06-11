Body found on Wednesday is that of man from boat that was adrift

The Guardia Civil have confirmed that the body of a man found in the sea off Mallorca on Wednesday is that of 67-year-old retired Calvia police officer Juan Herrera.

The body was found around 2.30pm four miles from the Cala Figuera lighthouse and was later taken to the Santa Ponsa Yacht Club.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for the man's partner, Angelita Silva De Souza.

On Wednesday, a Guardia Civil underwater robot was brought in to support the search that has involved Guardia Civil divers and a helicopter as well as boats from the Maritime Safety Agency.

