Estate agency's controversial billboard ads have been removed

12/06/2025
The 'Game of Homes' adverts for the Kensington estate agency have been removed from billboards in Mallorca.

A couple of weeks ago, the agency promised to remove the ads following something of an outcry that was focused on a billboard in the Magaluf area.

Given the difficult housing situation on the island, the Game of Homes message was felt to have been insensitive and to have trivialised the problems with accessing affordable housing.

Kensington said they "deeply regretted" that the message may have been offensive or insensitive, adding they had not intended in any way "to trivialise or belittle a complex situation that concerns us and on which we have been working for years with the utmost respect for this island and its residents".

The agency's statement was released via the ABINI association of national and international estate agencies, which comprises companies operating at the top end of the market.

