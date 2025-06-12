Behave flying to Mallorca or pay the price

Ryanair has today, Thursday, confirmed that it has introduced a £500 fine for disruptive passengers whose unruly behaviour results in them being offloaded from the aircraft. In a statement, the airline said that passengers expect to travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment with an on-time arrival, free from unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers.

While this is an industry-wide issue affecting all airlines, Ryanair is committed to tackling unruly passenger behaviour for the benefit of its passengers and crew, and will continue to pursue disruptive passengers for civil damages, but at a minimum, they will now be issued with a £500 fine.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that passengers are made suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour. To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.

"While these are isolated events which happen across all airlines, disruptive behaviour in such a confined shared space is unacceptable, and we hope that our proactive approach will act as a deterrent to eliminate this unacceptable behaviour onboard our aircraft.”

And, airport and airline boozing could become a habit of the past - especially if Ryanair has its way. In January, the airline provided set of details of the cost and fees it incurred as a direct result of a disruptive passenger on board its flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on 9th April 2024.

Because of this disruptive passenger’s behaviour, the aircraft was forced to divert to Porto, where it landed and the passenger was offloaded and arrested. Due to crew hours restrictions the aircraft, crew and over 160 passengers were forced to overnight in Porto Airport, with the cost of accommodation, meals, etc being funded entirely by Ryanair. The airline also had to provide an additional aircraft and crew to operate the delayed return flight from Lanzarote to Dublin, which took place on 10th April 2024.

Ryanair is calling for fresh curbs on passengers. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary wants airports to change their drinking rules to curb anti-social behaviour and outbursts on flights. “It’s not that easy for airlines to identify people who are inebriated at the gate, particularly if they are boarding with two or three others,” he said recently.

O’Leary has suggested that limiting passengers to just two drinks before they get on board could be the solution. O’Leary said: “As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour. We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink.

“But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet.”

And O’Leary is also putting pressure on the European Union to take similar steps across the EU at all airports because the problem is not isolated to the UK.