Hopes for an end to the 90 day rule as Britain and Spain signal new era of bilateral relations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, agreed that a deal on the status of Gibraltar unlocked the opportunity for both countries to advance bilateral relationship, Starmer's office said. "Prime Minister Sánchez congratulated the Prime Minister on his leadership," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"Both leaders also agreed that this development unlocks huge opportunity to advance the bilateral relationship between the UK and Spain, on behalf of the British and Spanish people."

Many Britons would like to see an end to the 90 day rule in which non-resident British citizens in Spain can only spend 180 days a year in Spain in two batches of 90 days.

This has been one of the major stumbling blocks for Britons since Britain left the European Union and has hit the holiday home property market hard.

Starmer also spoke to Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, the spokesperson said, adding that they both agreed the agreement would allow them to "plan for the long-term while protecting British sovereignty."