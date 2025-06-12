Stop the "endless diagnosis" of Mallorca's tourism problems, says hoteliers president
"We know what needs to be done"
Population growth has contributed to problems with housing and mobility | Photo: MDB
Palma12/06/2025 20:23
At a meeting in Madrid to discuss the future of sun and beach tourism, the president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation (FEHM), Javier Vich, launched a stinging attack on politicians and called for an end to the "endless diagnosis" of problems associated with tourism.
