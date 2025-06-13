Fine for harassment of the president of a community of owners

A Danish citizen has been fined 720 euros by a Palma court for the harassment of the president and administrator of a community of owners over a several-year period. He pleaded guilty and will also have to pay compensation of 1,000 euros to both the president and the administrator.

He admitted that for five years he carried out "constant acts of harassment with the aim of disrupting their daily lives". Between 2016 and 2021 he sent them countless emails, sometimes as many as ten a day, which were critical of their professionalism.

He criticised them for not addressing certain personal issues he had that were not their responsibilities. He also threatened to denounce them to the Tax Agency and demand an investigation into their affairs.

He watched the president with binoculars, followed him around the property and banged on his door in order to tell him things he had already communicated via email.

The president and the administrator reported him in 2019, but he continued as if nothing had happened until June 2021. The Prosecutor's Office had originally sought a two-year prison sentence.