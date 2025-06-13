Doctors strike in the Balearics: Only go to health centres if "strictly necessary"

13/06/2025
The doctors' college in the Balearics (Comib) and the Simebal medical union have asked the public to only go to health centres and hospitals on Friday in cases of strict necessity. Doctors are staging a one-day strike, and the public are being called on to "show solidarity with a group that was on the front lines during the pandemic and showed its commitment in the worst moments, when 125 doctors died in Spain".

They remind everyone that defending the medical profession means defending quality public healthcare, the strike - which is nationwide - having been motivated by the ministry of health's draft of the new framework statute to regulate the profession.

Comib and Simebal say this draft is "clearly insufficient" and does not address aspects they consider essential to "dignify medical work" and improve working conditions. "Appropriate regulations are essential to attract and retain talent, guarantee excellence in care, and protect patient health."

The Friday strike, they say, "is not just a protest; it is a call to the authorities to listen to those who sustain the National Health System every day with responsibility, vocation, and commitment".

All doctors in the Balearics are being encouraged to support the strike in order to apply pressure in negotiating a "fair" framework statute.

