Fines of up to €30,000 for breaking new Mallorca vehicle regulations

The draft bill to regulate vehicle entry in Mallorca, which the Council of Mallorca is currently working on, includes fines of up to €30,000 for very serious offences. The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, and the island’s minister for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructure, Fernando Rubiode, made the announcement today, Friday.

The draft provides for minor penalties of between 300 and 1,000 euros; serious penalties of between 1,000 and 10,000 euros; and very serious penalties of between 10,000 and 30,000 euros. Vehicles that fail to comply with the regulations may also be temporarily immobilised and coercive fines may be imposed, which may be repeated every two months.

Rubio considered that the penalty system is ‘forceful’ and in line with similar laws already in force in Ibiza and Formentera. Apart from the fines, the Council of Mallorca also intends to require vehicles to pay a fee to access the island during the period in which the entry regulations are in force. Galmés, however, did not clarify the amount and said it would be set later based on technical studies.

Also, a tax will be applied to vehicles that are not registered in the Balearics, and the island council will set, on an annual or biannual basis, the maximum number of vehicles that may enter the island. Electric and non-polluting vehicles will be given preference, and vehicles belonging to residents, people with reduced mobility, emergency services and law enforcement, goods transport and commercial distribution will be exempt from the ban.

Non-residents who own a property in Mallorca will only be able to drive one vehicle per owner, provided that they are registered for tax purposes at that address.