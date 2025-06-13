Outrage at Cala Ratjada Spanish student publicity and in Alcudia

"We've reinvented the concept of a trip to Mallorca. We don't include one, two, or three festivals... the entire trip itself is a pure festival with different stages. You won't experience anything like it; all-inclusive, no restrictions."

This is the offer from a travel agency aimed at Spanish students. It essentially appears to promote tourism of excesses in Cala Ratjada and has been raised at a Capdepera council meeting. The mayor, Mireia Ferrer, says that the matter is in the hands of the legal services.

In Cala Ratjada, there are currently groups of students from the mainland. These are Baccalaureate end-of-course students, who began arriving earlier this week. The company's website states: "We are a brand created by young people for young people. We were created for them and have been offering security to parents and teachers for over 10 years."

The offer includes nightclubs, even if students are only 17, plus hotels with drinks included. "Craziest" parties are promised and excursions include Cala Gat, renamed Cala Borracho, drunken cove.

The mayor has expressed her indignation. "We have contacted the hotel where they are staying and have increased police surveillance around the nightclubs. Our lawyers are now considering filing a lawsuit because they are promoting tourism of excesses, and the tourism decree restricts this type of advertising. Furthermore, the image they portray of our municipality is completely false. There are things that can be legally prosecuted."

In Alcudia, meanwhile, and Bellevue specifically, there is indignation at publicity for the students there. Two blocks that comprise the Ceres buildings have been taken over for what is described as 'El viaje de tu f*cking vida'. This wouldn't matter if the students were separated from other tourists and indeed residents and so the publicity wasn't therefore clearly visible. But this isn't the case and never has been, which is a principal reason why there have been so many complaints over the years.