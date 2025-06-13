Rock bottom! British citizens can't even spend more than 90 days in Gibraltar!

It is a familiar story for non-resident British citizens in Mallorca and the rest of the European Union; you can only spend 180 days here in two batches of 90 days. It has caused many problems but British citizens were keeping their fingers crossed that things would change especially as both Britain and Spain are talking more bilateral deals.

But the 90 day rule has now been extended to include Gibraltar. According to The Guardian, "passport checks will be carried out at the port and airport by British and Spanish border guards. Spanish officers will be empowered to deny entry to the British overseas territory to any British national who has already exceeded their 90-day stay limit. Under Schengen rules, UK citizens are limited to stays of 90 days within a 180-day period."

The newspaper said: "The agreement, hailed as “historic”, will erase the border separating the British overseas territory from the rest of the Iberian peninsula.

"Gibraltar will be connected to the EU’s border-free Schengen zone, meaning Gibraltarians can move freely in the surrounding region, although without rights to work and settle elsewhere in the EU."

Attempts have been made, especially in France to scrap the 90 day rule because of its enormous impact on British holiday home owners. However, so far these moves have proved unsuccessful.