President of Cala Nova (Mallorca) Cancer Care charity shop Angela McGrath awarded British Empire Medal

His Majesty King Charles III has awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) to Angela McGrath, President of the Cala Nova Cancer Care charity shop, for services to charity fundraising in Mallorca.

Since opening the shop in Cala Nova in 2011, Ms McGrath and her dedicated team of volunteers have touched the lives of countless cancer patients and their families. Her perseverance and tireless work have allowed the shop to raise and donate over half a million euros to various cancer charities in Mallorca.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said:

“The best part of the UK-Spain partnership are the people who make it better. Angela is one of those, through her dedication, compassion, and support for cancer patients and their families in Mallorca. She is an example to us all and I am delighted that she has been honoured with a British Empire Medal.”

Angela McGrath said:

“14 years ago, I opened the Cala Nova Cancer Care charity shop with two of my closest friends, Eileen and Anna Lisa, in remembrance of friends and family who had been touched by cancer. I am so honoured to receive this award on behalf of our charity shop, which would not be what it is today without all our amazing volunteers and the support from donations we receive. My dream is that one day a cure will be found to help fight this terrible disease.”

Angela McGrath’s BEM is listed in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours 2025.