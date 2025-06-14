President of Cala Nova (Mallorca) Cancer Care charity shop Angela McGrath awarded British Empire Medal
"I am so honoured to receive this award on behalf of our charity shop"
His Majesty King Charles III has awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) to Angela McGrath, President of the Cala Nova Cancer Care charity shop, for services to charity fundraising in Mallorca.
