Beautiful Mallorca village home to Spain’s biggest earners

The Mallorcan municipality of Valldemossa is among the ten municipalities with more than 1,000 inhabitants with the highest gross income per capita, according to the web tool “Socio-economic data sheets” of the General Council of Economists (CGE). In addition to Valldemossa, four belong to the province of Barcelona (Sant Just Desvern, Cabrils, Matadepera and Sant Cugat del Vallès), another four to Madrid (Pozuelo, Boadilla, Venturada and Las Rozas) and one to Valencia (Rocafort).

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has owned an estate near Valldemossa for over 30 years and is expected to arrive on the island for his summer break any day now after attending a number of film festivals.

Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), with 29,258 euros, and Matadepera (Barcelona), with 24,814 euros, are the municipalities with more than 1,000 inhabitants with the highest per capita income. After these municipalities, Boadilla del Monte, also in Madrid, is the third municipality with more than 1,000 inhabitants with the highest per capita income, specifically €24,748.

The CGE’s socio-economic profiles contain an updated compilation of the main economic and social data for all municipalities, provinces and autonomous communities in Spain, obtained from around 20 official sources (eight ministries, the Tax Agency, AIReF, INE, DGT, SEPE). However, in terms of average net household income, Pozuelo (€92,596), Boadilla (€82,812) and Matadepera (€79,553) are the municipalities with the highest income. Alongside them are the Madrid municipalities of Torrelodones (€74,419) and Majadahonda (€70,529), as well as Sant Cugat del Vallès (€70,875) in Barcelona.

Furthermore, among the municipalities with the highest gross income per inhabitant, when calculating the disposable income per inhabitant, Rocafort disappears from the list, its place being taken by Majadahonda (Madrid). In 2020, it was reported that five municipalities in the Balearics are in the top one hundred Spanish municipalities with the highest per capita incomes.

According to Tax Agency data for 2018, the five are Valldemossa (22nd), Puigpunyent (34th), Santa Eulàlia (51st), Bunyola (55th) and Esporles (56th). With the exception of the Ibizan municipality of Santa Eulàlia, these are all Majorcan and, more specifically, in the Tramuntana.