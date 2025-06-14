Protesters halt a Palma sightseeing bus
Flares were let off
Members of the Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) platform brought a Palma sightseeing bus to a halt on Saturday morning when they staged an action designed to publicise the Sunday rally in Palma to demand a better life and an end to touristification.
