Protesters halt a Palma sightseeing bus

Andrew EdePalma14/06/2025 14:11
Members of the Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) platform brought a Palma sightseeing bus to a halt on Saturday morning when they staged an action designed to publicise the Sunday rally in Palma to demand a better life and an end to touristification.

A video released on social media shows tourists leaving the bus, what look like two protesters on the bus and with a banner stating 'Stop Turistificació'. Two yellow flares were let off by the bus.

Against the background of the halted bus and the flares, Jaume Pujol, 16-year-old spokesperson for Menys Turisme Més Vida, gave a short explanation to camera for the Sunday protest - denouncing a tourism monoculture that places benefits to tourists over those of residents.

There was a sightseeing bus protest like this back in the summer of 2017, which was when the radical youth group Arran left off flares by a restaurant on Palma's Moll Vell.

