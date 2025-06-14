Attempted murder charge after setting fire to a shanty in Mallorca

The National Police report having arrested a 33-year-old Spanish man who set fire to a shanty where his girlfriend was sleeping.

The incident occurred in Manacor in the early hours of last Wednesday. There was a call to the National Police emergency line informing them of a fire in the area. Fire and rescue went to the scene and extinguished the blaze, which caused some other damage.

The woman told the police that the two had had an argument. She had gone to bed in the hope that the argument wouldn't escalate. She managed to escape with burns to her arms and legs; these were not serious.

Investigations confirmed that the fire had been started with flammable material and that the man had attempted to set fire to a neighbouring lot by throwing a burning cloth onto it.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and causing damage. He appeared in court in Manacor and was remanded in custody.