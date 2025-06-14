Attempted murder charge after setting fire to a shanty in Mallorca
He was remanded in custody
The National Police report having arrested a 33-year-old Spanish man who set fire to a shanty where his girlfriend was sleeping.
Also in News
- Rock bottom! British citizens can't even spend more than 90 days in Gibraltar!
- Please remind me how Mallorca made its fortune
- Spain leads Europe in island overcrowding - but Malta suffers more than Mallorca
- Mallorca at the centre of the corruption scandal rocking the Spanish Government
- Mysterious animal found in the waters off Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.