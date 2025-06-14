Two drownings in Mallorca on Saturday

Men in their sixties

Son Moll beach, Mallorca

Archive image of Son Moll beach | Photo: Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCapdepera14/06/2025 19:52
TW
0

Two men drowned at beaches in Mallorca on Saturday.

The first was at Son Moll beach, Cala Rajada and occurred around 1.20pm. Lifeguards took a 69-year-old man out of the sea and attempted to resuscitate him. He had been seen floating face down. Medics arrived but were only able to certify his death.

At Cala Petita in Santanyi around 3.25pm, the Maritime Safety Agency went to the help of two people. One, a woman aged 30, was rescued from a boat. The other, a 60-year-old man, was in the water. Local police and then medics tried to revive him but were unable to.

In Playa de Muro, a 60-year-old person was rescued and taken to a Palma clinic after twenty minutes of resuscitation efforts by lifeguards and medics.

Also in News

Rock bottom! British citizens can't even spend more than 90 days in Gibraltar!

Rock bottom! British citizens can't even spend more than 90 days in Gibraltar!

Mallorca would not survive without tourism.

Please remind me how Mallorca made its fortune

Other islands are suffering more than Mallorca from mass tourism.

Spain leads Europe in island overcrowding - but Malta suffers more than Mallorca

The “blue dragon” is a small mollusc which, despite its small size, hides a fascinating and potentially dangerous nature.

Mysterious animal found in the waters off Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented