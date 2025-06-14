Two drownings in Mallorca on Saturday

Two men drowned at beaches in Mallorca on Saturday.

The first was at Son Moll beach, Cala Rajada and occurred around 1.20pm. Lifeguards took a 69-year-old man out of the sea and attempted to resuscitate him. He had been seen floating face down. Medics arrived but were only able to certify his death.

At Cala Petita in Santanyi around 3.25pm, the Maritime Safety Agency went to the help of two people. One, a woman aged 30, was rescued from a boat. The other, a 60-year-old man, was in the water. Local police and then medics tried to revive him but were unable to.

In Playa de Muro, a 60-year-old person was rescued and taken to a Palma clinic after twenty minutes of resuscitation efforts by lifeguards and medics.