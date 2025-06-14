Two drownings in Mallorca on Saturday
Men in their sixties
Two men drowned at beaches in Mallorca on Saturday.
Also in News
- Rock bottom! British citizens can't even spend more than 90 days in Gibraltar!
- Please remind me how Mallorca made its fortune
- Mysterious animal found in the waters off Mallorca
- Spain leads Europe in island overcrowding - but Malta suffers more than Mallorca
- Mallorca at the centre of the corruption scandal rocking the Spanish Government
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.