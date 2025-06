On Sunday morning, one driver was killed and another was seriously injured after two vans, a Renault Trafic and a Renault Master, were involved in a head-on collision.

The accident occurred around 6.15am on the MA-14 Manacor-Felanitx road. One of the two vans crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the other. The two drivers, who were travelling alone, were trapped in their vehicles.

Fire and rescue had to release them, but one of the drivers, a 53-year-old man, was dead. Medics concluded he had been killed instantly in the collision. The other driver was stabilised and then rushed to Son Espases Hospital.

The road was closed until shortly after 8.30am. The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident.