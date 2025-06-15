Thousands call for an end to mass tourism and more cheaper housing in Mallorca

In the Paseo del Borne, in central Palma, a small group of protesters surrounded and jeered some tourists who were sitting in a bar.
Similar protests were taking place across Europe today and the one in Palma was certainly vocal. The protesters were a mixture of people of all ages from across the island. There were even some foreign residents.
Their message was clear. Fewer tourists, more cheap housing, a ban on private jets and cruise ships. But there were also Palestinian flag and a group calling for independence for Mallorca. On the whole their placards were simple but the message was strong. Many were in English.
It must be said that it was a good humoured start to the march a typical Mallorcan folk group leading the way. The protest had been called by various associations who have united in their campaign against mass tourism.
So far the travel industry has said that the protests have not hit holiday bookings but there are signs that this summer season will not be as good as many had hoped. Alcudia has already raised the alarm saying that they had fewer hotel bookings and restaurant and bar takings were down by 20 percent.
"Your holidays, my misery," protesters chanted in the streets of Barcelona while holding up banners emblazoned with slogans such as "mass tourism kills the city" and "their greed brings us ruin".
Under the umbrella of the SET alliance - Sud d'Europa contra la Turistització, or Catalan for "Southern Europe against Overtourism" - protesters joined forces with groups in Portugal and Italy, arguing that uncontrolled tourism was sending housing prices soaring and forcing people out of their neighbourhoods. Barcelona, a city of 1.6 million, drew 26 million tourists last year.
Authorities in the north eastern Spanish city said around 600 people joined the demonstration there, some firing water pistols or setting off coloured smoke and putting stickers saying 'Neighbourhood self-defence, tourist go home' on shop windows and hotels.
Outside one hotel, an agitated worker confronted the protesters saying he was "only working" and was not the venue's owner. There were similar demonstrations in other parts of Spain including Ibiza, Malaga, San Sebastian and Granada.
Protests in Italy took place in cities including Genoa, Naples, Palermo, Milan and Venice, where locals oppose the construction of two hotels that will add around 1,500 new beds to the city, the organisers told Reuters.
In Barcelona, the city government said last year it would bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028 to make the city more liveable for residents.
"I'm very tired of being a nuisance in my own city. The solution is to propose a radical decrease in the number of tourists in Barcelona and bet on another economic model that brings prosperity to the city," Eva Vilaseca, 38, told Reuters at Sunday's demonstration in Barcelona, dismissing the common counterargument that tourism brings jobs and prosperity.
9 comments
Who sold their houses to foreigners, enjoying nice prices, if not mallorcans? Who rent on Airbnb their flats in Palma, making not possible to rent normally an apartment, if not mallorcans? Who are hypocrites benefiting directly or indirectly from tourism and demonstrating aggressively, knowing very well that it won’t change anything, if not who? Mallorcans. I know what it is : I live in a country where there are the most tourists, France, the most touristic town, Paris and in Paris the most touristic district (8th). You know what? I’m proud that my country attracts so many tourists. Oh I also speak Spanish.
Ok. No more mass tourism and cheaper housing (although to many in this world, it's already quite attractively priced, which is the actual root of the problem). One might expect that you have a plan to achieve that goal? Or is that the government's problem? They have a magic wand or something... One swish .. and voila! Everything solved. If only. This isn't Harry Potter. In the mean time, the goose is still laying golden eggs. You might want to temper your enthusiasm for fairy tales before picking up the axe.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyYes, the headlines in the UK and Germany will be don’t go to Mallorca and yes people will take their holiday money elsewhere. But this is precisely what the protestors want so they will be happy. And yes, hoteliers, restaurant owners and shop managers will have their heads in their hands, BUT they are doing nothing to counter the protestors arguments or the anti tourist headlines. So no sympathy or maybe they’re happy too?
Does anyone remember covid? When there were food banks in Pollensa? Mallorca needs tourism and wants it, but it’s a balance. And that’s a balance that the government needs to achieve. So just as a suggestion: Stop letting the giant cruise ships dock in Palma, swamp the town, steal the water and spend peanuts. You know what, it’s annoying. Stop letting money grabbing all inclusive hotel CEOs call the shots and then ship their money over seas. Locals aren’t stupid, we know what they do. Change laws on squatters rights - if landlords had any control over their own properties they might be brave enough to rent. Stop penalising the legal air bnb owners - it’s almost impossible to rent legally now - which means illegal tourist rentals are having a field day. With few inspectors and (not heard of any) prosecutions for illegal holiday rentals … that’s the way it’s going. This is poor government, big hotel corporations hiding in plan sight and frustrated local people. It won’t end well.
Mass tourism and cheaper housing aren’t interconnected or the same thing. Monaco has many rich people, very expensive property and club sandwiches. There’s also many tourists that walk its streets of gold and buy very expensive club sandwiches. But the indigenous peoples of Monaco have state subsidies for accommodation, reasonable salaries and excellent benefits. All paid for by tourists, and expensive club sandwiches. VAT . Pays , from rich residents and tourists. Unfortunately the Balearics don’t benefit from the tourism and foreign residents, Madrid does. The problem is within Spains politics control not the other .
These people are inbred morons who have been through the totally inadequate schooling system in Mallorca. It's not our fault they are failures in life 🤷♂️
"....filmed and recorded by a small army of representatives of the British and German media." Great. If I was a hotelier, restaurant owner or shop manager I'd have my head in my hands. IDIOT PROTESTORS.