Dolphins and sperm whales at play in Mallorca

A group of Mallorcan fishermen experienced an exceptional moment on the high seas when they spotted several dolphins swimming alongside sperm whales in the waters north of Mallorca. The images, captured and shared on social media, show both marine species moving in harmony, enjoying their natural habitat without human disturbance.

This new sighting reinforces the perception that the island’s marine environment is in good health. The presence of cetaceans such as sperm whales, which require deep, clean waters to feed and move around, is interpreted as a very positive sign of the quality of the water in the area and the recovery of the ecological balance.

It should be remembered that just a week ago there was a similar sighting on the south coast of Mallorca, where several dolphins were filmed swimming freely, very close to the surface, creating another magical moment for residents and visitors alike.

These types of encounters, which are becoming increasingly frequent, not only delight those lucky enough to witness them, but also reaffirm the importance of continuing to care for and protect the marine ecosystems surrounding Mallorca. Nature always gives back what it is given, and the cetaceans seem to be telling us that we are on the right track.

https://www.tiktok.com/@elespanolcom/video/7506890134298627350