Bail for members the French gang arrested for alleged rape of an 18-year-old Briton in Mallorca

The Palma Provincial Court has set bail at €25,000 for three of the eight members of the French gang who allegedly raped a young British woman in Magalluf in August 2023. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking sentences totalling up to 151 years in prison for the defendants. The trial is scheduled to take place early next year.

The court considers that the participation of these defendants, ‘unlike the previous ones, they are not accused of sexually assaulting the victim as perpetrators,’ according to the ruling, to which Ultima Hora has had access. Once the bail has been paid, the three young men must appear at the Spanish Consulate closest to their place of residence within the first five days of the month and must notify the court of any change of address, telephone number or email address.

The court understands that the other five suspects must remain in preventive detention given ‘the seriousness of the acts, the severity of the penalties involved, and their lack of ties to Spanish territory,’ the court said. According to the Public Prosecutor’s indictment, the events took place at around 7.30 a.m. on 14 August 2023.

The defendants allegedly entered a hotel room in Magalluf where two of them were staying with the 18-year-old British woman. The girl was semi-conscious due to the amount of alcohol she had drunk that night. The eight defendants, for almost half an hour, apparently ‘took advantage of the closed nature of the room’ to undress the girl and ‘perform various acts of a sexual nature on her, acting in concert and without the consent’ of the victim.

The eight defendants, each with their mobile phones, recorded 19 videos of the sexual assaults. Two of the defendants sent and shared these images via the Snapchat app. One of the defendants faces a 20-year prison sentence, while others face 19 years and the remaining two face 18 years in prison each.