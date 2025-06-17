Death in a caravan in Mallorca

A 50-year-old man identified as Salvador Núñez was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of his 43-year-old girlfriend, Natalia García, in Algaida.

National Police investigators found her body shortly after 1pm on Monday. She was lying on a sheet behind a chicken coop by a caravan in which Salvador lives in Na Maiola, Algaida. The caravan is on a property close to the Palma-Algaida road.

The police had responded to a phone call from a friend of Salvador's. According to this version, Salvador had invited Natalia to a meal at his caravan on Sunday. After eating, he had gone outside and returned to find her lying on the floor, not breathing and with vomit on her face. He carried her out on a sheet and placed her by the coop.

He was arrested as a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, with whom he had apparently had a relationship for a short time.

Later on Monday there was a reconstruction of events. Natalia's body had meantime been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Palma for an autopsy.