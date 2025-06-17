Mallorca protesters insist "the fight doesn't end"

The Balearic Government has chosen to ignore protesters' demands

Protest in Mallorca
Thousands march against mass tourism in Mallorca

Sunday's protest in Palma | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdePalma17/06/2025 07:57
TW
6

The Menys Turisme Més Vida platform, who organised the protest in Palma on Sunday for an end to touristification and for a decent life, issued a statement on Monday which insisted: "Let them be clear. We will not stop. This fight does not end here. We will not allow one more measure of tourism growth, nor one more attack on our language and culture, on migrants, on the territory, or on the working class. In the face of any backward step, they will find an organized people! We were there for many reasons: for housing, for the defence of the territory, for climate justice, for labour dignity, for culture, and for life. Yesterday, the people spoke clearly."

The protesters say the Balearic Government has chosen to ignore their demands and, faced with growing concern over the intensity of citizen discontent, has designed "image-washing campaigns" pretending to contain tourism. They believe it is a mistake for the government to maintain its commitment to tourism as the sole economic driver without accepting economic diversification or a decrease in tourism. "This response is irresponsible and dangerous."

The government is, moreover, ignoring the growing public discontent, "exacerbating the structural problems and leading us to collapse". They denounce the role of the Partido Popular, "subject to the denialist impositions of Vox", in failing to even adopt "minimal-scope" initiatives such as increasing the tourist tax or imposing a tax on hire cars. "A government that prefers to shield the interests of tourism capital over the basic needs of its citizens discredits itself before the public and the world."

They go on to say that the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics prioritised "the defence of tourism capital" with the police deployment in front of estate agencies and restaurants. This resulted in the details of at least two people having been taken by the police. "We give our support to the people who expressed their outrage with peaceful protests but who they want to criminalise. We will not stop mobilising and, in the face of any form of repression, we will respond collectively, because that is not violence. What happened on the terraces in the Born area was nothing more than a demonstration of the citizens' desperation over the violence of tourism monoculture on our lives."

Scenes by terraces on the Born were not violence, as violence is living in caravans, the workloads in the hospitality industry, the lack of healthcare personnel, not making ends meet, the price of housing, the fact that holiday rentals take away housing from residents, the constant fights between drunken tourists, the pollution from mega-cruise ships, a city designed for tourists, or finding signs in German and English instead of Catalan. "Violence is having to stay in our homes because tourists occupy everything."

Thousands march against mass tourism in Mallorca

Photo gallery

Thousands march against mass tourism in Mallorca

Protests in Palma.

Poll
Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?

Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?

1107 votes

0%
0%
See more polls

Also in News

Videos by Joan Llado

Balearic government hits out at anti-tourism protesters who jeered at tourists

Steven Spielberg is making the most of his Mallorca cruise.

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Mallorca village

Some holidaymakers could be in for a shock this summer.

Mallorca holiday rental tourists face potential misery

Representatives of businesses at the Cuarentena Dock in Palma Mallorca

The foreign investment driving out Mallorcan nautical businesses

Most viewed
Most Commented