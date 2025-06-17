Mallorca protesters insist "the fight doesn't end"

The Menys Turisme Més Vida platform, who organised the protest in Palma on Sunday for an end to touristification and for a decent life, issued a statement on Monday which insisted: "Let them be clear. We will not stop. This fight does not end here. We will not allow one more measure of tourism growth, nor one more attack on our language and culture, on migrants, on the territory, or on the working class. In the face of any backward step, they will find an organized people! We were there for many reasons: for housing, for the defence of the territory, for climate justice, for labour dignity, for culture, and for life. Yesterday, the people spoke clearly."
The protesters say the Balearic Government has chosen to ignore their demands and, faced with growing concern over the intensity of citizen discontent, has designed "image-washing campaigns" pretending to contain tourism. They believe it is a mistake for the government to maintain its commitment to tourism as the sole economic driver without accepting economic diversification or a decrease in tourism. "This response is irresponsible and dangerous."
The government is, moreover, ignoring the growing public discontent, "exacerbating the structural problems and leading us to collapse". They denounce the role of the Partido Popular, "subject to the denialist impositions of Vox", in failing to even adopt "minimal-scope" initiatives such as increasing the tourist tax or imposing a tax on hire cars. "A government that prefers to shield the interests of tourism capital over the basic needs of its citizens discredits itself before the public and the world."
They go on to say that the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics prioritised "the defence of tourism capital" with the police deployment in front of estate agencies and restaurants. This resulted in the details of at least two people having been taken by the police. "We give our support to the people who expressed their outrage with peaceful protests but who they want to criminalise. We will not stop mobilising and, in the face of any form of repression, we will respond collectively, because that is not violence. What happened on the terraces in the Born area was nothing more than a demonstration of the citizens' desperation over the violence of tourism monoculture on our lives."
Scenes by terraces on the Born were not violence, as violence is living in caravans, the workloads in the hospitality industry, the lack of healthcare personnel, not making ends meet, the price of housing, the fact that holiday rentals take away housing from residents, the constant fights between drunken tourists, the pollution from mega-cruise ships, a city designed for tourists, or finding signs in German and English instead of Catalan. "Violence is having to stay in our homes because tourists occupy everything."
CompoThere's nothing unreasonable in anything you just said. But there's some doubts about how realistic. If it's rent or home prices that are the main driver, then any "solution" is very complicated (putting it mildly). They could build lots of low income housing, which is complicated in itself, but doesn't really address the root problem. Illegal holiday lets? This one is worthy of some attention, and there's already some action there. Unfortunately, nobody seems to be able to quantify how large that problem is, they're having a very difficult time finding them (and hence, so would the tourists who would be searching for them). So far, there's not much evidence that this is a widespread problem. And in other places in the world, even shutting down the legal ones hasn't made any difference in rent prices or cost of housing. If it's discomfort of Palma being crowded when cruise ships arrive, then maybe some might consider what people all over the world have historically done when they become uncomfortable with the crowds in their urban neighbourhood. Move outside of town. I did that when I got tired of living in a busy bar/restaurant district. Then there's the size of the overall protest movement. All indications suggest it's as the government is saying: it's a rather modest minority. And considering how difficult, misguided, and even unrealistic their demands seem to be, if it were a major movement, it would be politically essential to address it somehow. But unfortunately, the appearance is that it's a small, but loud minority getting exaggerated press. I know plenty of native locals, and I don't know even one who subscribes to this, and many of them are direct beneficiaries of tourism. But then, I don't live in Palma. But if Palma is the problem, why punish Pollença?
CompoThis is not the place for sensible logical comments!
Ah! The cats out of the bag with this lot. They'd rather have the "street traders"(migrants), that contribute the square root of zero to the local economy, than us high spending tourists. Oh well!
Why are they not demonstrating outside of the town hall? perhaps because they work there?
ChrisAgree. Some of their rhetoric comes across as a bit confused and sensationalist but it’s only because their concerns are very real and are hugely impacting their daily lives. They do have a right to be very angry and desperate. Few, if any, want to ban tourists but they want balance. They want affordable housing. They don’t want to be a suburb of Germany and they don’t want tourists fighting and throwing up on the streets. They don’t want to be shoved off the pavements every time the contents of a cruise ship unloads in Palma.They want policies that will diversify the economy so that there are long term, stable jobs outside of being a waiter. Most of all, they want respect as the citizens of their Island. Name me one of the above that is unreasonable?
They do have a point. A very high percentage of people believe that something must be done to better manage the ever increasing quantity of tourists; to take potential rental properties away from tourism and back into the community as affordable rentals; to protect the villages from the tidal wave of second home-owners and to reduce the total vehicles on our roads. But the government have done nothing so far. Literally nothing. They hide behind more data gathering and "working groups" but do nothing. People are justifiably losing confidence that the government are ready to take any action to address their concerns.