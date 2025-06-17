Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

More than 55 percent of people who took part in a poll on our website said that they would think twice before booking a holiday to Mallorca following the protests against mass tourism over the weekend. We launched our survey yesterday morning with the question: "Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?"

At the time of writing, after one thousand people had voted, 55.4 percent said that they would think twice and the figure is still rising. The survey result will come as a blow for the thousands of people who work in tourism and will be a wake-up call for the local authorities.

Many Britons, who usually come on holiday to the island are concerned, at the protests and how their small piece of paradise is now making headlines across the globe for all the wrong reasons. Scores of foreign journalists covered the anti-tourism march in Palma on Sunday. Opinions are mixed from those who say that they will go elsewhere to others who are trying to understand the reasons for the protests.