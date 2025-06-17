Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs
55 percent of Bulletin online readers said that they would think twice before booking a holiday to Mallorca
More than 55 percent of people who took part in a poll on our website said that they would think twice before booking a holiday to Mallorca following the protests against mass tourism over the weekend. We launched our survey yesterday morning with the question: "Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?"
Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs - well that is good news all round, for locals, tourists, jobs and the economy. Why so ? Because a reduction in numbers of tourists along with ' new residents' is needed to bring back a balance into life in Mallorca. A lady at the Sunday demo said - 40 years ago we lived off tourism but could afford a decent life ourselves. That is the balance that is needed . If we can get that back, and it is a very big if, then life here will be better for all and the economy and jobs will be better balanced for what the island can sustain. As for the survey, the day a DB survey has any influence in the outside world I will eat my socks.