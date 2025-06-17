Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

55 percent of Bulletin online readers said that they would think twice before booking a holiday to Mallorca

Thousands march against mass tourism in Mallorca
Jason Moore17/06/2025 10:15
More than 55 percent of people who took part in a poll on our website said that they would think twice before booking a holiday to Mallorca following the protests against mass tourism over the weekend. We launched our survey yesterday morning with the question: "Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?"

At the time of writing, after one thousand people had voted, 55.4 percent said that they would think twice and the figure is still rising. The survey result will come as a blow for the thousands of people who work in tourism and will be a wake-up call for the local authorities.

Many Britons, who usually come on holiday to the island are concerned, at the protests and how their small piece of paradise is now making headlines across the globe for all the wrong reasons. Scores of foreign journalists covered the anti-tourism march in Palma on Sunday. Opinions are mixed from those who say that they will go elsewhere to others who are trying to understand the reasons for the protests.

Bulletin online reader, Christian Collett, said in a comment on our website: "I have a deep affection for Mallorca and Spain in general. There's an almost unexplainable connection many of us (the good ones, at least!) feel toward the place—a sense of familiarity mixed with admiration. But I also understand the frustration felt by the locals. It’s a double-edged sword. The island depends heavily on tourism—nearly 50% of its GDP and 38% of employment, according to recent data—but that same reliance is beginning to wear thin among residents. The issue is compounded by soaring property prices, driven by wealthy overseas buyers snapping up homes as holiday retreats. It's not a uniquely Mallorcan problem; we see the same thing here in the UK. But when a local can no longer afford to live in their own town, the cultural and social cost becomes painfully clear."

One Spaniard said in a post: "The protesters' behavior does not reflect the opinion of all residents. Most residents are against these demonstrations."

Another online reader David Holland said: "Mass tourism and cheaper housing aren’t interconnected or the same thing. Monaco has many rich people, very expensive property and club sandwiches. There’s also many tourists that walk its streets of gold and buy very expensive club sandwiches. But the indigenous peoples of Monaco have state subsidies for accommodation, reasonable salaries and excellent benefits. All paid for by tourists, and expensive club sandwiches. VAT . Pays , from rich residents and tourists. Unfortunately the Balearics don’t benefit from the tourism and foreign residents, Madrid does. The problem is within Spain´s politics control not the other."

Protests in Palma.

Have the anti-tourism marches made you think twice about coming on holiday to Mallorca?

