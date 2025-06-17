Britons in a panic over snakes on Balearic beaches

In recent days, several iconic beaches in the Balearics have seen their usual tranquillity disrupted following reports of numerous snakes in tourist areas, mainly in Ibiza and Formentera. Concern has intensified among foreign travellers after influential British media outlets devoted extensive articles to the phenomenon. As these reports indicate, fear is growing among bathers, and some have expressed reluctance to enjoy the sea and sand for fear of encountering these reptiles.

The explanation for the increase in the number of snakes in the area is linked to the importation of ornamental olive trees from the mainland. Eggs from several species of snakes accidentally travel in these trees, facilitating the establishment of a growing population in Ibiza and Formentera. According to the latest data provided by environmental spokespeople in the region, around 3,800 snakes were captured in 2024 alone: more than 3,000 in Ibiza and nearly 800 in Formentera. This figure represents a significant increase compared to previous years.

The alarm raised is particularly evident in the headlines of some UK tabloids, which speak of a veritable ‘plague’ that is emptying some of the iconic beaches of these tourist islands. Several British visitors have reported feeling ‘too scared to swim’, creating a worrying perception on social media and travel websites. This information has further fuelled concern and, according to local reports, there has been a noticeable decline in visitor numbers at certain famous coves.

The tourism sector, the main driver of the local economy, is monitoring the situation closely. Although there are no official data confirming a dramatic drop in tourism attributable to fear of snakes, there are reports of travellers who prefer to choose other beaches or even change their holiday plans. The Balearic authorities have intensified their efforts to capture the snakes using nets and traps, and are running information campaigns to reassure both residents and visitors, emphasising that the species detected do not pose a serious danger to humans.

One of the most striking aspects of this phenomenon is the appearance of large specimens. Biologists in the region recently confirmed the discovery of a horseshoe whip snake (Hemorrhois hippocrepis) measuring 1.8 metres, breaking the world record for this species. This finding has been confirmed by Spanish research teams, who are studying whether the island environment and the absence of natural predators have contributed to the unusual growth of some specimens.

The proliferation of snakes in the Balearics is not an isolated phenomenon in Europe. The accidental transfer of species due to the international trade in ornamental plants or building materials is one of the main ways in which foreign species spread to island environments. The authorities in Spain are strengthening inspection and control protocols for plant shipments to reduce these risks and protect native biodiversity. Biology experts stress the importance of keeping visitors informed, but without causing undue alarm.

In response to growing concern, awareness campaigns have been launched to inform the public about responsible behaviour in the event of sightings and to remind them that most of the snakes detected are not poisonous to humans. In summary, the presence of snakes on the beaches of Ibiza and Formentera is an issue that has generated public debate and international coverage, today the Italian media has picked up on what is going on, especially with the approach of summer and the influx of international tourists. Although the phenomenon is being addressed from different angles, caution is recommended and people are advised to stay informed, while continuing to enjoy one of Spain’s most iconic holiday destinations.