Update: Yacht explodes in Mallorca, two injured

An explosion occurred on Tuesday morning on a passenger-free boat in Port Adriano, causing a fire that has now been brought under control. The explosion occurred at around 9.10 a.m., according to the Mallorca Fire Service. It has now been confirmed that two people have been seriously injured, one of them a nine-year-old boy, when the boat exploded. A third person suffered injuries that did not require hospitalisation.

According to sources from the Mallorca Fire Department, the boat was not moored but was in the middle of the port. As a result of the explosion and the subsequent fire, three people were injured, two of them seriously. One is a nine-year-old boy who suffered burns and the other is a 35-year-old man with trauma to his arm. Both were taken to Son Espases University Hospital in serious condition.

The third injured person is a 33-year-old man who, despite being treated by paramedics, did not require hospitalisation, according to SAMU 061.

Firefighters from the Calvia fire station were called to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control within minutes. The blaze caused a huge commotion, as the thick column of smoke billowing from the boat could be seen from a great distance. The Port authorities have not released any further information until the emergency has been resolved.

The fire is believed to have started after an explosion caused by a possible build-up of gases, although technicians are still determining the exact cause. The boat has been towed to one of the pontoons, where water has been poured onto it to try to extinguish the fire. However, the boat suffered extensive damage and sank. The relevant protocol has been followed to prevent spills into the sea. Technicians are now studying how to refloat it safely.