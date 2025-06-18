The violinist Vasko Vassilev returns to the Cloister of the Monastery of La Real in Palma

The famous Bulgarian violinist Vasko Vassilev will perform once again this year in Palma's Monestir de la Real. The important date for all lovers of good music will be next Wednesday 16th July at 9.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the TICKETIB platform, and it is worth remembering that seating is limited.

Vassilev, concertmaster of the Royal Opera House in London, has been recognised in several international competitions such as the Jacques Thibaud in Paris or the Paganini in Genoa and is considered one of the most outstanding violinists on the international scene. He has performed with some of the best orchestras in the world and has collaborated with artists such as Plácido Domingo, Sting, Ronnie Wood, Vanessa Mae, Paco Peña and Erasure.

In this very special gala he will be accompanied by the Mallorcan pianist Miquel Estelrich, professor at the Conservatori Superior de Música de les Illes Balears. Together they have collaborated on numerous projects, including the recording of an album with music by Chopin, and have performed in venues in Spain, Bulgaria and Japan.

The programme to be performed on 16 July is designed for all audiences and will include pieces by Chopin, Paganini, Debussy, Saint-Saëns and Sarasate. The concert is organised by AULOS, the Associació d'Amics de la Müsica de les Illes Balears and the Institut d'Estudis Baleàrics del Govern de les Illes Balears and will be sponsored by Daikin, Seth Hotels, Vivenda and Casa Martí.