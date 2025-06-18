Mallorca's health service overwhelmed in summer because of tourists and a lack of doctors

Miguel Lázaro, president of the Simebal medical union in the Balearics, says health centres and hospitals get overwhelmed in summer because of a lack of doctors and the strain they are placed under by tourist demand.

Because of this, he argues that some of the tourist tax should go towards recruitment of healthcare professionals. "I have presented this proposal to the ministry of health, but unfortunately they have ignored me."

He accepts that the Spanish health system in general has a shortage of doctors, but the situation is exacerbated in the Balearics due to the higher cost of living, primarily the higher prices for housing. Doctors are therefore deterred from moving to the Balearics.

He says it is necessary to retain talent and to make the islands more attractive. "Part of the tourist tax should be allocated to this purpose, since a large number of those treated by the public health system are tourists."

Lázaro adds that emergency departments at health centres and outpatient clinics should be strengthened. In his view, forty per cent of patients who seek emergency care at hospitals could be treated at these facilities in order to avoid overcrowding hospitals. "Many patients who go to hospital emergency departments are not in a serious condition and could be be treated at health centre or outpatient clinic emergency units."

On Tuesday it was reported that there were 52 patients waiting in emergencies at Son Espases Hospital. The numbers of patients going to the emergency department have been increasing over recent days.