Large snake spotted in Mallorca

A large snake was spotted on Tuesday at the Mirador del Cañón de Santa Ponsa viewpoint, surprising several visitors who were enjoying the scenery. The reptile was slithering among the rocks in an area frequented by hikers and tourists.

Despite its size, the animal does not usually pose a danger to humans, as it is not poisonous. However, its striking size and agile movement caused concern among those present, some of whom were impressed by the reptile’s size.

Over the past few days, several iconic beaches in the Balearics have seen their usual tranquillity disrupted following reports of numerous snakes in tourist areas, mainly in Ibiza and Formentera. Concern has intensified among foreign travellers after influential British media outlets devoted extensive articles to the phenomenon. As these reports indicate, fear is growing among bathers, and some have expressed reluctance to enjoy the sea and sand for fear of encountering these reptiles.

The explanation for the increase in the number of snakes in the area is linked to the importation of ornamental olive trees from the mainland. Eggs from several species of snakes accidentally travel in these trees, facilitating the establishment of a growing population in Ibiza and Formentera.

The recent appearance of a large snake in the waters near Portinatx, north of Ibiza, has caused a stir among both residents and wildlife experts in the Balearics. Two sailors unexpectedly encountered a snake more than 1.70 metres long while enjoying the sea. The event was documented on video and quickly went viral, fuelling concerns about the proliferation of this animal, which is unknown to many in the Balearics.

The animal has been identified as a horseshoe whip snake (Hemorrhois hippocrepis), a reptile native to southern Europe which, although part of the biodiversity in places such as the Iberian Peninsula, is a subject of debate on the islands. This specimen stands out for its remarkable size, reaching and exceeding 2 metres, a considerable length considering the astonishment it caused among those who witnessed the encounter. It has a distinctive pattern on the back of its head, resembling a horseshoe, from which it derives its common name.

In terms of behaviour, it is known for being diurnal, extremely agile and a skilled climber. Its diet ranges from lizards and small mammals to eggs and young birds such as partridges and quails, placing it at the top of the local food chain wherever it manages to establish itself.

Although the horseshoe snake originally inhabited Mediterranean regions of Spain and North Africa, its presence in Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca is relatively recent. Various sources agree that its arrival dates back to 2003 and that it most likely occurred unintentionally when olive tree trunks transported from the mainland concealed eggs or juvenile specimens. Since then, the species has found an environment in the Balearics with abundant resources and, most importantly, an absence of large natural predators to limit its population.

Using control methods such as periodic captures, it is estimated that in Formentera alone, between 600 and 800 specimens have been recorded in recent years, while in Ibiza the figure could reach 2,000. Mallorca also reports numerous cases, indicating rapid and sustained expansion.

The growing presence of the horseshoe snake in the Balearics has already caused concern among biologists and environmental authorities. The main cause for alarm lies in its varied diet, which includes unique species of lizards such as Podarcis pityusensis and numerous nesting birds on which the natural balance of these islands depends. The pressure it exerts on these animals, combined with the absence of natural threats, has triggered a significant population decline among some native species.

Furthermore, this reptile’s tendency to settle in areas close to homes and areas of human activity increases the chances of interaction with pets and people. Although its bite is not poisonous, it generates mistrust and fear among the population, especially in places with high tourist density such as Ibiza.