Fears of Mallorca-wide TIB bus strike
Transport service connects most holiday resorts with Palma
The TIB service has become very popular with tourists | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/06/2025 13:03
The SATI union, which represents the majority of workers in the collective bargaining negotiations for the Balearic Transport Service (TIB), has informed employers that it is suspending negotiations after six months without progress and has announced that it will hold meetings to consider a possible strike in July.
