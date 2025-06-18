Fears of Mallorca-wide TIB bus strike

The SATI union, which represents the majority of workers in the collective bargaining negotiations for the Balearic Transport Service (TIB), has informed employers that it is suspending negotiations after six months without progress and has announced that it will hold meetings to consider a possible strike in July.

The union informed the employers on Tuesday of its decision to break off talks, considering that it has made it ‘impossible’ to reach an agreement after numerous fruitless meetings on more than twenty articles of the agreement, according to a statement issued by SATI on Wednesday.

The union has denounced the employers’ proposal of a 2.2% annual wage increase as ‘an insult’ after years of wage freezes and has warned that issues such as the regulation of working hours, breaks, holidays and conditions for permanent seasonal workers are just as important as wages.

It also lamented that drivers suffer verbal and physical abuse while dealing with complaints from users about an ‘overwhelmed’ service, and criticised the ‘millionaire profits’ of the employers in contrast to the ‘crumbs’ offered to the workforce.

For all these reasons, the SATI has announced that it will call general assemblies in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza during the first week of July to decide on a possible strike across the entire TIB sector in the second half of that month.