Leading UK airline slashes summer flight prices to Mallorca and beyond

If you are quick, flights to Mallorca on July 1 are available for just £27. According to Jet2, summer is well and truly taking off, as the award-winning airline Jet2.com has just launched a Summer 25 sale, with over 20,000 one-way seats in June and July up for grabs for just £29 available, but only until midnight on Friday.

Customers looking to book a flight departing to a sunny hotspot or a European leisure city in June or July this summer have more reason than ever to book, as the sale ends at 23.59 on Friday 20th June. With over 475 routes on sale from across 13 UK airport bases in Summer 25, customers travelling with Jet2.com are spoiled for choice when it comes to getting some well-deserved sunshine across Europe, the Mediterranean such as Mallorca, Morocco and Canary Islands.

As well as enjoying the best destinations for just £29 this June and July, customers can also experience Jet2.com’s award-winning flights and customer service which has seen the airline win an array of high-profile awards, including Which? Recommended Provider status for the past ten years running.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com said: “Customers are going to absolutely leap at the chance to book a Jet2.com flight for just £29 this summer, so our message is book now before they are all gone. With award-winning flights available from across our network of 13 UK bases this summer, we have fantastic choice whether it is some well-deserved sunshine or a stunning city break.

"Our famous VIP service and industry-leading customer experience, for just £29, means holidaymakers will be scrambling to jet to the sun with us this summer and we cannot wait to welcome everybody onboard!”