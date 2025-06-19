Suspended sentence for British tourist who attacked Magalluf doorman with a bottle

A British tourist who attacked a doorman in Magaluf with a bottle in 2019 has been handed an eighteen-month suspended sentence.

The incident occurred on the terrace of a bar on C. Punta Ballena around ten to six in the morning of July 31, 2019. The tourist, who was 19 at the time, was ejected from the establishment by the 29-year-old Lithuanian doorman because of his inappropriate behaviour.

Denied re-entrance, he broke a bottle and struck the doorman twice in the face. The serious injuries required surgery and 50 stitches. The Guardia Civil arrested him shortly afterwards. He maintained that he had been defending himself. Video footage indicated that the doorman had not previously attacked him.

He was remanded in custody but was allowed to return to the UK after paying €15,000 bail. He subsequently failed to respond to the courts in Palma and was placed on the wanted list. He was finally located and appeared via videoconference on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty, the court taking into account that he had paid the doorman €40,000 compensation. The Prosecutor's Office had originally sought a five-year sentence. This was reduced to eighteen months and suspended on the condition that he doesn't commit a further crime.