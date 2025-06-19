Mallorca warnings of possible water restrictions

Several municipalities in Mallorca are implementing water restrictions due to a combination of low rainfall and high water consumption. These restrictions include limiting water use for non-essential activities like filling swimming pools and washing cars, and in some cases, cutting off the water supply at night. The situation is being closely monitored, with some areas on drought alert and others taking measures to reduce consumption and manage the water supply.

Last year a number of towns and villages were forced to introduce water restrictions, in particular Banyalbufar, Bunyola, Deya, Esporles, and Estellencs. And now, Bunyola council has again issued a new warning to the population due to the high water consumption recorded in the last fortnight. They explain that they may have to apply restrictions such as cutting off the supply or reducing the pressure.

During this period, the volume of water consumed has on several occasions exceeded the amount entering the municipal reservoirs, a situation that is particularly critical at weekends. This imbalance puts the municipality’s supply capacity at risk and could lead to cuts or restrictions if it is not reversed in time. The council stresses that this problem recurs every summer, coinciding with the rise in temperatures and the use of water for non-essential and unauthorised purposes.

Although this is not a new phenomenon, the persistence of the pattern is worrying, as in many cases it is related to practices such as filling private swimming pools, watering gardens or using drinking water for recreational activities. These actions are prohibited, as the water is intended exclusively for human consumption.

In view of the situation, the council is making an urgent appeal for collective responsibility. ‘We need the cooperation of all residents to guarantee the supply. Uncontrolled use jeopardises access to water for the entire population,’ they warned. They also insist on the importance of adopting sustainable habits, especially in the summer season, to prevent reservoirs from reaching critical levels.

And, on Monday, the Esporles council issued a municipal decree prohibiting the use of drinking water to fill private swimming pools, water gardens and for other non-essential uses in Ses Rotgetes and Jardín de Flores, and warned that temporary cuts in supply could be applied due to the drought.

According to a statement issued by the council, the restrictions prohibit the use of water from the municipal network to fill or renew private swimming pools, water gardens, vegetable gardens or green areas, as well as to clean patios or for recreational or ornamental uses, unless purified water is used. They have also warned of possible temporary cuts in supply depending on how reserves evolve.