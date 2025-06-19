Poodle joins dog lifeguard team on Spanish beach
In a world of Labradors, Nilo the poodle shows the power of resilience
Nilo, 2, a male Standard Poodle dog, which is the latest member added to the dog rescue team by his Global K9 instructor, Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, sits on the shore after a dip during a rescue training on the first day of work of the summer season at Las Lindes beach, in Torrox | Photo: Jon Nazca
Torrox 19/06/2025 15:00
Poodle Nilo has joined four labradors on a dog rescue squad at Las Lindes beach near Malaga in Spain, helping lifeguards tow people back to shore. With his fluffy white coat, a life vest strapped across his chest and sunblock slathered on his long nose, the two-year-old Standard Poodle cuts an unusual figure, as Spanish dog beach rescue squads generally use Labradors and Newfoundlands.
