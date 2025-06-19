British family members arrested after attacking police in a Mallorca resort

Manacor Police report having arrested three members of a British family at a hotel in S'Illot on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the hotel around 1am because of an incident in one of the rooms. Reception staff told them that a British family had been staying there since June 11 and that they had repeatedly disturbed other guests and damaged furniture.

The police managed to calm the situation - there had been a fight - but it flared up again. This time the police were attacked. One officer was punched in the face. A minor attempted to hit another officer with a chair. Extra police were called, including the National Police, and three people were eventually arrested for assaulting a police officer, disobeying authority and causing a disturbance.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, were taken to Manacor Hospital but declined medical attention. The police report points to the presence of a baby in the room, who was left in the custody of the father.

The mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, expressed support for the officers involved and wished a speedy recovery to the officers who were assaulted. He issued a reminder that any situation of serious disturbance of public order will be handled with the utmost firmness, especially when the safety of vulnerable people, such as minors, is at risk.