British family members arrested after attacking police in a Mallorca resort

The family had been causing trouble for several days

S'Illot, Mallorca

The incident was in a frontline hotel in S'Illot | Photo: Archive

Andrew EdeManacor19/06/2025 20:05
TW
0

Manacor Police report having arrested three members of a British family at a hotel in S'Illot on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the hotel around 1am because of an incident in one of the rooms. Reception staff told them that a British family had been staying there since June 11 and that they had repeatedly disturbed other guests and damaged furniture.

The police managed to calm the situation - there had been a fight - but it flared up again. This time the police were attacked. One officer was punched in the face. A minor attempted to hit another officer with a chair. Extra police were called, including the National Police, and three people were eventually arrested for assaulting a police officer, disobeying authority and causing a disturbance.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, were taken to Manacor Hospital but declined medical attention. The police report points to the presence of a baby in the room, who was left in the custody of the father.

The mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, expressed support for the officers involved and wished a speedy recovery to the officers who were assaulted. He issued a reminder that any situation of serious disturbance of public order will be handled with the utmost firmness, especially when the safety of vulnerable people, such as minors, is at risk.

Also in News

Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

The snake in Santa Ponsa.

Large snake spotted in Mallorca

Mallorca hoteliers question the legitimacy of Sunday's protest

Mallorca hoteliers question the legitimacy of Sunday's protest

Checking in hotels and horing cars was due to have involved providing more information.

Essential travel information for Britons heading to Spain

Most viewed
Most Commented