The fiestas for Sant Joan (John the Baptist) in Ciutadella are a high point in the Balearics fiestas calendar. A great number of people travel from Mallorca to Menorca for the fiestas, especially young people. Police on the two islands have been running awareness-raising campaigns for staying safe among end-of-course students.

The mayor of Ciutadella, Llorenç Ferrer, has expressed his exasperation with a Balearic Government provision of free buses to take teenagers from Inca to the port in Alcudia. "While thousands of people in Ciutadella are investing energy in ensuring safety, the Balearic Government is siding with those who encourage overcrowding and unbridled partying." President Prohens should be helping to alleviate the problems with overcrowding rather than exacerbating them.

Police reinforcements for the fiestas are essential, but the National Police who are going to Menorca from Mallorca will have to pay for their own food and accommodation, a situation the SUP police union has described as an outrage.

Spokesperson Manuel Pavón says that each officer will have to pay between €400 and €800, depending on the number of days they are scheduled to be in Menorca. "It's unacceptable that colleagues have to pay to be able to work."

This isn't, however, an isolated situation. According to the union, officers have been having to pay 100% of food, travel and accommodation expenses for some weeks. "Previously, they would advance us 80% of the expected expenses. Upon presenting the receipts, they would pay us the remaining 20%. However, now we have to pay 100% out of our own pockets."

Pavón is referring to the Spanish Government. "Never before has the situation arisen whereby National Police officers have to advance money out of their own pockets in order to be able to provide their services. Where is the budget? How long do they expect National Police officers to have to continue taking money from their own family budgets in order to cover this lack of provision from the State?"

He stresses that, although this is a nationwide issue, it is far more serious in the Balearics, given the much higher cost of living. He points out that large chunks of police salaries are used to pay for housing, which is why many officers don't want to come to the islands, as is the case with other workers, e.g. nurses.

The SUP has sought the support of representatives of parties in Congress in getting the government to provide the National Police with the necessary budget immediately. "We don't know if the blockage has come from the ministry of finance or if the executive has ignored the budget allocation for the national police service. This is yet another insult to the thousands of men and women who are now, in addition to risking their lives, putting the financial stability of their homes at risk."

The government says the delay in the payment of allowances is due to an administrative problem that has affected the entire system at a national level. The National Police have been assured that a solution has been found and that the payments will be made soon.