British travellers could be made to pay for EU Covid bill

The implementation of the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) has been delayed again. Initially expected to be operational in 2022, ETIAS is now scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2026. This delay allows more time for the Entry/Exit System (EES) to be fully implemented, which is expected to become operational in October 2025. ETIAS will be a requirement for non-EU nationals from visa-exempt countries, including the United Kingdom, for short-term stays in the Schengen Area.

However, according to Politico, British and American tourists could be made to pay higher fees to enter the EU under a plan to boost the bloc’s tax revenues. The EU is considering taxing foreign travelers to pay back part of the €350 billion common debt that was issued to finance its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The potential new levy would be a particular hit to British tourists who already face longer passport queues and more restrictions to enter Europe as a result of Brexit. When implemented, travellers will be able to apply for an ETIAS by the official website – www.europa.eu/etias. As the system is not live, the website itself is not live or taking applications, so you cannot yet get an official ETIAS. Any websites claiming to offer this are false.

Who will it apply to?

When the system is up and running in 2025, visa-exempt travellers from third countries will need to apply for an ETIAS. Put simply, if you are travelling to the EU for a short stay and are not a citizen of an EU or Schengen country, then you will need an ETIAS. A short stay refers to visits, holidays or business trips that have a duration of up to 90 days and are taken within a 180 day period.

If you are travelling on a visa, you don’t need an ETIAS. Irish passport holders are exempt from ETIAS. If you are a British passport holder but have EU residency you also don’t need an ETIAS.

How much will an ETIAS cost?

ETIAS will, at the moment, cost €7 (equivalent to around £6) but it appears that could rise. ETIAS is free for those under the age of 18 and aged 70 and over. Once ETIAS is live, certain travellers may be exempt. You can find the list of exemptions here.

How long will it be valid for?

ETIAS lasts for three years. You will be able to travel on multiple trips during this period using the same ETIAS. However, if your passport expires during the ETIAS validity period, you will need to apply for a new ETIAS. It will also not be valid if it expires during your stay, in these cases you would need to apply for a new ETIAS in advance of your travels, to cover the duration of your stay.

How to apply

There is one official website to apply for an ETIAS which is – www.europa.eu/etias. However, as ETIAS is not currently operational, applications via the website are not yet live. You will need to do one application for each traveller, so if you are a parent applying for a child, they would need a separate application to your own.

You do have the option for someone to make an application on your behalf. If you want to do that, you will need to submit a form to show you give permission. More information will be available here – Applying on behalf of others - European Union (europa.eu)

What information do I need to provide?

For each application you will need to provide:

Personal information including name(s), date and place of birth, sex, nationality, home address, email address and phone number(s);

Parents’ first name(s);

Passport/travel document details;

Level of education and current occupation;

Details about your intended travel and stay in any of the countries requiring ETIAS;

Details about any past criminal convictions, past travels to war or conflict zones, and whether you have recently been the subject of an extradition.

You should make sure that the details on your ETIAS match that of your passport, if they don’t your ETIAS will not be valid and you will not be able to travel. If you are applying on behalf of someone else, then there may be additional information you need to provide.