Mallorca Country Club shines: Klopp to open padel club, Eurythmics to perform concert

It is literally all happening at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa! For the next week they will be hosting their ATP tennis tournament, which is a warm up for Wimbledon, but they also announced exciting plans for the rest of the summer including a padel club run by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a concert by British super group, Eurythmics.

Klopp, who attended the gala opening of the tournament on Friday night, heaped praise on Mallorca sayng he loved the people, the island and the food. "It has everything," he said. This morning he will be taking to the padel court in Santa Ponsa for an exhibition match. He will be soon running his very own padel club similar to the ones he has in Liverpool and Germany.

The Mallorca Country Club is set to become the padel club of reference on the island with Klopp at the helm. The former Liverpool manager owns a home nearby

Also plans were inveiled for a concert by Eurythmics led by original band member, Dave Stewart. but without Annie Lennox, who owns a home on the island. Dave Stewart will be performing all the original hits of the band on August 9. Annie Lennox has also been celebrating because her daughter has recently married on the island.

The ATP tennis tounament has attracted many of the world´s top players and it will be taking place for the next seven days.