Mallorca coach drivers fed up with cyclists

Wanting a meeting with the Council of Mallorca

Andrew EdePalma21/06/2025 08:01
The association of coach drivers in Mallorca has expressed its despair at what they experience daily on the roads in the Tramuntana Mountains. "It's disgraceful. A solution must be found."

The roads are full of cars and cyclists and there can even be roller skiers. On the winding mountain roads, it can be extremely difficult for coaches. It is accepted that there are drivers who are unfamiliar with the surroundings and that accidents occur, but much of the problem is put down to irresponsibility.

"Cyclists go downhill at incredible speeds, thinking there's nothing ahead. They don't respect anything. You can see the garbage they leave behind. They stop anywhere to relieve themselves, whether it's in the mountains or in a village, it doesn't matter to them."

Videos taken by coach drivers include one of a cyclist riding in the middle of the road on a hill, making no attempt to move out of the way.

The association draws particular attention to the situation in Sa Calobra, where there can be large gathering of cyclists every day. The drivers believe that access times should be regulated, including those for cyclists.

They want a meeting with the Council of Mallorca to discuss the use of roads in the mountains. On Tuesday, the Council launched a new system of information panels for parking availability in Sa Calobra and Soller and at Cala Tuent, the most crowded parts of the Tramuntana.

