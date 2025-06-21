Government taking action against abandoned boats in Balearic ports

The regional ports authority, Ports IB, has initiated procedures to remove five boats that have been abandoned at four marinas - Colonia Sant Pere, Portocolom and Puerto Pollensa in Mallorca, and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. These boats have occupied moorings without permits for at least six months, during which period of time they have not been engaged in any activity or been maintained.

The Balearic ministry of the sea says these procedures fall within the scope of the authority's functions of "control, conservation, and defence of the public domain" and are "to guarantee safety, the proper functioning of the facilities, and the protection of the maritime environment".

In all cases, there were "clear signs of deterioration, prolonged inactivity, and an external condition indicating abandonment". "In addition to representing a serious breach of current regulations, this may pose risks to safety and the normal operation of the ports."

The Ports IB authority adds that it intends putting an end to the "unlawful occupation of public space", which could be used for other boats or port services.

Once abandonment status is formally declared, the boats could be auctioned. If not, they will be scrapped.