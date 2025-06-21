Soller - "Like Magalluf or Arenal"

A video on social media has caused indignation in Soller. It features a couple having sexual relations in front of the church. He has a bag in one hand and a phone in the other, with which he appears to be recording the act.

"Quality tourism," some have commented. Another says: "What's happening in Mallorca is total degeneration. For years, people have talked about bringing in high-quality tourism to prevent all this anti-social behaviour, but in the end we're faced with reality and this is what we have."

Guardia Civil sources say that this sort of behaviour is common on the beaches in Arenal and Magaluf at night. In Cala Rajada, tourists have been fined for having sex in public.

But this was Soller at night.